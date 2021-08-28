HAVE you ever dreamed of becoming the landlord of your own pub?

Well if you have, and you feel like now could be the time to take the plunge, there are plenty of opportunites for you not too far from home.

There are currently five pubs up for sale across Gwent.

Listed on Rightmove, these are the five pubs which could be yours, in price order.

1. The Crown, Abergavenny

Located on Old Hereford Road, this pub occupies a large site with an attractive patio to the front and rear plus extensive car parking and more outdoor space.

Listed for £575,000 on Rightmove, it is described as "an attractive detached property" over three storeys with a two storey extension.

It also "boasts fully refurbished trade areas at ground floor level".

Upstairs, a refurbished owner's accommodation offers the potential for letting bedrooms.

2. The Woodlands Tavern, Llanvair Discoed

This village inn and restaurant is listed on Rightmove for £499,950.

It is home to a lounge bar and dining area which seats around 30, a restaurant which seats around 50, and a function room which can host around 60 people.

The owner's accommodation is housed on the first floor and includes two double bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

There is a terrace area outside which can seat 25 customers and a large car park to the rear for 25 cars.

3. The Little Crown Inn, Pontypool

Based on Ellen Road, The Little Crown Inn boasts a bar, restaurant and function room.

It also has "five quality en-suite guest bedrooms", including one offering disabled access.

While the owner's accommodation consists of separate two-storey home to the rear, featuring two double bedrooms and other facilities.

The pub, with a large beer garden and children's play area, is listed on Rightmove for £465,000.

4. Warwicks Inn, Llantilio Crossenny

Warwicks Inn is an appealing historic traditional country public house with two bedroom living accommodation, outbuildings and paddock with Touring Caravan Site licence for five pitches.

It is located in Tal-y-coed, just outside of Llantilio Crossenny.

The pub and caravan site are listed on Rightmove for £395,000.

It includes approved planning consent to increase the living area and public dining area.

5. Former Hanbury Arms, Pontypool

The former Hanbury Arms, in Pontypool, still holds a full pub license, and includes a four-bedroom residential area.

Listed on Rightmove for £200,000, it is a "public house steeped in history with many original period features throughout".

It includes a bar area, lounge, beer garden and spacious function room.