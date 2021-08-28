HORSE RIDERS from the Vale of Glamorgan will take to the road next month in a 'Pass Wide and Slow' ride out in Dinas Powys.
Rebecca Cleary, one of the organisers, said around 20 horse riders are expected to take part on Sunday, September 19, at 10am from The Starr Inn and around the Dinas Powys Village to raise awareness and educate drivers on how to pass horses safely on the roads.
"We as horse riders feel it's very important that all road users are educated when it comesto road safety around horses," she added.
"There are a lot of accidents that are caused by a lack of education on the drivers behalf.
"We are not there to cause a nuisance on the road, we will be polite and gracious towards drivers and we will pull out the way when safe to do and thank all drivers as they pass."
The British Horse Society statistics show that nearly two horses are killed each week on UK roads.
