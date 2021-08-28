VOLUNTEERS at Cardiff Samaritans took on a major challenge in Penarth this summer to raise vital funds for the charity.

Bridgette Wilcox organised the Samarathon challenge with a group of her friends where they ran and walked along Penarth seafront and around the tracks at Cosmeston Lakes Country Park - completing the marathon with a couple of miles to spare.

All the money raised will go to Cardiff Samaritans to keep supporting its callers.

It costs over £38,000 to run the Cardiff branch each year and being fully self-funded it relies on kind contributions.

FRIENDS: Karen Seeley, Llywela Wilson, Bridgette Wilcox, Sarah Wymer

In 2020 the Cardiff branch had 86 Samaritan volunteers working, despite Covid challenges.

They took more than 21,000 phone calls, replied to 4,360 emails and helped to pilot the new web chat facility.

With seven Cardiff Samaritans taking part, they have raised over £1,800 between them.

By taking on Samarathon or supporting others who are taking part, you’re supporting Samaritans to be here for anyone who needs us.

Samaritans are there, day or night, for anyone who’s struggling to cope, who needs someone to listen without judgement or pressure.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of our lives. Samaritans is a critical service, needed now more than ever. Samaritans’ volunteers are working hard to minimise disruption to our services and support the people who need us.

The Cardiff volunteer team wanted to give a special thank you to Eversheds Sutherland who match funded £250 from its Cardiff Charity Fund, Devine Health and Fitness for their encouragement and sponsorship and the wonderful Willmore’s pop-up coffee van at the children’s play park in Cosmeston Park who sponsored on the day.

The fund-raising page can be found here https://samarathon.samaritans.org/fundraising/bridgette-wilcox