TOM Cruise has been floating around the UK in recent months filming the latest instalment of the Mission: Impossible franchise - but did you know he can trace his roots back to Wales?

The Hollywood superstar, known for his role as Ethan Hunt in the action franchise, as well as for roles in Minority Report and War of the Worlds, has family from Wales.

Mr Cruise appeared on Inside the Actor's Studio, which reveals the family tree of the rich and famous.

And the actor, whose real name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, was stunned to learn his family descended from Wales.

The 59-year-old is descended from a long line of Mapothers in Wales.

His great-grandfather Dylan Henry Mapother left the country, and his hometown of Flintshire, in 1850 to move to New York.

READ MORE:

Mr Cruise has been spotted most recently in Birmingham as he continues to film scenes for Mission: Impossible 7.

The Hollywood actor could be seen wearing a dark suit and sunglasses in Grand Central, which has been transformed to look like an airport for the camera crews.

Airport signs had been hung up in the station, which was opened in 2015 following the £750 million refurbishment of the old New Street station.

Mr Cruise could be seen filming in front of a row of shops above the station’s main concourse, where crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the film star.

British Transport Police in Birmingham tweeted a picture of two officers with the masked movie star, with the message: “I promise you, this isn’t photoshopped.”

He has been in Birmingham in recent days and was pictured outside one of the city’s curry houses over the weekend.

According to restaurant Asha’s Instagram page, he enjoyed his chicken tikka masala so much that he ordered the curry for a second time after he had finished his first serving.

The BBC has also reported that the actor previously made use of a family’s garden nearby in Warwickshire as he flew into the region by helicopter while Coventry airport was temporarily closed.

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been taking place around the UK.

In April, pictures emerged of a train track set up at a quarry in Derbyshire, said to be attached to the film.

And Mr Cruise, 59, has also filmed action scenes on top of a moving mock steam locomotive in North Yorkshire.

He is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the blockbuster action film series.