A PORSCHE driver has been ordered to pay more than £1,600 for speeding.
Simon Keith Jones, 54, of Church Lane, Coedkernew, Newport, was caught doing 76mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts.
The city’s magistrates’ court heard the offence took place on January 27.
Jones was fined £1,384 and told to pay a £138 victim surcharge as well as £90 prosecution costs.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
