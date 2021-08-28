THESE six villains were recently handed prison sentences for crimes including drug dealing, dangerous driving and burglary.

We look at their cases.

Matthew Williams

A drug trafficker “well-connected in the criminal underworld” was supplying heroin and cocaine to dealers lower down the chain.

Matthew Williams, 27, from Newport, was put in charge of a gang’s “dedicated drugs line” on a work rota with another crook.

The phone line was open for business 24/7, 365 days a year, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Williams was sent to prison for six years.

Lucien Rousselle

Burglar Lucien Rousselle broke into a cottage while a family were sleeping upstairs.

The 46-year-old from Newport was found guilty following a trial at Merthyr Crown Court.

Rousselle, who raided the home in the Monmouthshire village of Undy in the summer of 2019, was jailed for 20 months.

Richard Moore

Drug addict Richard Moore “nearly caused a fatal road crash” after hitting an oncoming driver.

Newport Crown Court heard he was swerving all over the place and driving on the wrong side of the road in Caerphilly.

Moore, 41, of Orange Grove, Fairwater, Cardiff, was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for two years and five months.

Christopher Whatley

A Newport drug dealer blew heroin out of his car and over police officers as he was being arrested.

Christopher Whatley, 52, was blasted by Judge David Wynn Morgan over his “pathetic attempt” to get rid of his stash.

He was jailed for four years.

Carl Kehoe

A dealer started trafficking drugs to help him fund his out of control £40,000-a-year cocaine habit.

Carl Kehoe, 32, was arrested after he was caught with a large bundle of cash in the Duffryn area of Newport.

He was locked up for four years.

Gareth Willetts

A man jailed for 10 years over a pub stabbing is back behind bars for being armed with a knife and carrying out a dirty protest.

Newport Crown Court heard how police were called after Gareth Willetts, 46, had threatened a woman at a bus stop in Caerphilly.

Officers found a utility knife and cannabis on him on July 21.

Willetts then defecated in his cell at Ystrad Mynach police station following his arrest.

He was jailed for eight months.