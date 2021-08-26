HERE is a round-up of public notices received by the Argus over the past week:

Newport City Council, in consultation with Gwent Police, is adding six unspecified car parks to those it is responsible for enforcing under civil parking enforcement regulations.

It will also amend the days and hours of parking regulations in the relevant car parks, as well as fees.

The order will also remove an exception from paying parking fees for electric vehicles while charging, and confirm changes for disabled parking in the Kingsway Car Park.

It will also correct a clerical error in the 2019 order which meant that Schedule 3 was referred to as Schedule 4.

This order came into force on Saturday, August 21.

Full details of the order and a map showing affected roads can be requested by emailing conveyancing.team@newport.gov.uk

If you wish to question the validity of the order or of any of the provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 184, or on the grounds that any requirement of that act or any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the order, you may, within six weeks from August 20, 2021, apply to the High Court for this purpose.

Newport City Council has put an order in place which will allow it to close the A48 Southern Distributor Road from the junction with the Pont Ebbw Roundabout to the junction with the M4 at junction 24 at the Coldra.

This is to allow essential maintenance works to be carried out.

The order is in place from Monday, August 23, and will remain in place for up to 18 months, or until the works which are to be carried out have been completed, whichever is sooner. Alternative routes will be provided.

It is anticipated that road closures will be undertaken in phases for various lengths along the road.

Access will be maintained at all times.

Vehicle access will be available, albeit with short delays to move plant.

Newport City Council is to temporarily ban waiting on Mendalgief Road to improve road safety outside the Connect Centre (formerly known as the YMCA building), which is being used as school premises for a temporary period.

The order will come into operation on August 31, 2021, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months.

The prohibition of waiting at any time (double yellow lines): Southern side of Mendalgief Road, from outside the property boundary between No 21 Mendalgief Road and the Connect Centre school entrance, for a distance of 31 metres in a south-easterly direction.

The prohibition of stopping and waiting (School Keep Clear Markings): Southern side of Mendalgief Road, from the point where the prohibition of waiting at any time restrictions terminate, for a distance of 25.6 metres in a south-easterly direction.

The order will be in place between 8am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, between September 1 and July 31 each year.