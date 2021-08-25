RALPH Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have greater squad depth than before to handle a Carabao Cup trip to renowned giant-killers Newport County AFC.

Despite losing Danny Ings, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand to Premier League rivals this summer, Hasenhuttl is confident his young Saints can negotiate a tricky second-round tie at Rodney Parade.

League Two County have taken the cup scalps of Leeds, Leicester and Watford in recent seasons, were denied a win over Spurs by a late Harry Kane equaliser, while Brighton and Newcastle needed penalties to progress in knockout ties at Rodney Parade last term.

“This season we have a little bit more alternatives on the bench, not only academy players but the side is bigger,” Hasenhuttl said ahead of tonight's game in Newport.

“There will definitely be a lot of rotation and we will give players a chance who haven’t played. They really need to play.”

Asked what he expected against the Exiles, Hasenhuttl replied: “A tough game.

“When you go there you need to be really lively and be organised. It’s definitely not a Sunday afternoon walk. You have to go for everything if you want to take something there.”

County have yet to play at home this season after a new playing surface was installed at Rodney Parade over the summer, winning three of their four games on the road.

The last time the two sides met was in 1968 in an FA Cup third-round replay at Newport’s former Somerton Park home, which Southampton won 3-2.

“They have a new one (pitch), this is what I have heard,” Hasenhuttl said. “You have to play on the same pitch they do and we have to adapt our game to what is needed.”