POLICE are appealing for information after a window at a shopping centre was smashed by youths last night

The incident at Gwent Shopping Centre, Tredegar, happened at 6.30pm and is the second incident of anti-social behaviour at the site recently.

Gwent Police said: "At around 6.30 last night a window was smashed in the Gwent Shopping Centre, Tredegar by a group of youths.

"If you saw anything or have any information regarding the identities of any of the youths please call 101 quoting 2100298505."

There have been previous reports of anti-social behaviour at Gwent Shopping Centre.

The caretaker of the shopping centre, Christopher Sanders, previously told the Argus in June that young people in the area had plastered the floor with flour, and rubbish was strewned around.

Mr Sanders' son Lee told the Argus his dad has worked there many years and has committed countless hours to making the centre the best he can.

"The crime rate there is ridiculous," he said. "There needs to be more action against the youths or place the centre out of bounds and have police arrest them if found there.

"These youths do not seem to care, they have a thug mentality which society lets them get away with. Only a few years ago (Mr Sanders) was attacked in the centre by a group of youths as he approached them while causing a nuisance there. There is no deterrent for these youths, a lot more action is needed by the police and then backed by the courts."