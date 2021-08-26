FANCY yourself as a master of a subject? Then why not put your knowledge to the test on Mastermind.
The BBC Two show is looking for quizzers to sit in the famous black chair for its next series and applications are open now.
Contestants will be grilled on their specialist subject as well as general knowledge by new host Clive Myrie.
If you think you have what it takes to win the coveted Mastermind Glass Bowl then here's how you apply.
Now come on boys and girls! You know you want to!! @BBCTwo @MastermindQuiz #Mastermind I can’t wait to say hello! https://t.co/kcAzogepTN— Clive Myrie (@CliveMyrieBBC) August 24, 2021
How to apply to be on BBC Mastermind
There are two ways to apply to be on BBC Mastermind - you can fill out an application form on the website or you can email the casting team: mastermind.hth@hattrick.com.
Contestants will need to be 18 or older.
Applications close at 11.59pm on May 9, 2022, with casting for the next series beginning in January 2022.
