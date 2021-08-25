FELLOW Rolling Stones Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have shared tributes to Charlie Watts after the drummer passed away at the age of 80.

In a statement his London publicist Bernard Doherty has said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.”

The trio are the only three to fetaure on every studio album having been bandmates since 1963.

They are known for era-defining tracks including (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It Black, Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Brown Sugar.

Lead singer Sir Mick Jagger paid tribute to Charlie, who he had worked with for almost 60 years, on social media.

He shared a picture of Charlie Watts sat behind his drumkit smiling. The 78-year-old did not add a caption.

Fellow band member Keith Richards also posted a picture on social media to pay tribute.

The 77-year-old posted an image of Watts’s drumset with a “closed” sign hanging off it.

Stars of the rock world also paid tribute to the late Charlie Watts.

Rock stars pay tribute to Charlie Watts

Sir Paul McCartney described Watts as a “fantastic drummer, steady as a rock” while Sir Elton John called him “the ultimate drummer” in tributes posted on social media.

His counterpart in the Beatles, Sir Ringo Starr, also tweeted a picture, writing: “God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo.”

Queen drummer Roger Taylor said on Instagram: “How sad, we’ve lost a true gentleman. The immaculate beating heart of the Rolling Stones.”

Johnny Marr, guitarist and former member of The Smiths, praised Watts for his behaviour on and off stage.

He wrote on Twitter: “Aside from being a unique musician Charlie Watts managed to remain completely classy throughout the whole of the Rolling Stones career. Quite an achievement.”

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey described Watts as “the perfect gentleman, as sharp in his manner of dress as he was on the drums”.

MORE NEWS: