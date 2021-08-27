A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DARREN DALE BUCKLEY, 46, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted driving whilst being unfit to drive through drugs on Alma Close on February 7.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELINOR ROSE BUNNING, 26, of Llangwm, near Usk, was banned from driving for 15 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in her blood on Dewstow Road, Caldicot, on January 26.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HARRY BOWNESS HUGHES, 18, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN JACKSON, 27, of Hendre Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 15 months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL ANDREW GERRY, 38, of York Place, Newport, was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted stealing a Yazoo milk drink from Spar on May 7.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

ALED JENKINS, 34, of High Street, Cefn Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for six months after he drove a Mercedes van on Main Road, Undy, Monmouthshire when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on March 2.

He was ordered to pay £207 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH DREW, 35, of St Julian’s Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUCY JONES, 42, of Michaelston-y-Fedw, near Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAM RAPPELL, 35, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LISA ANN SAMUELS, 40, of Pugsley Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAIRE LOUISE THOMAS, 46, of Tree Tops Avenue, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.