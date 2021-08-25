MCDONALD'S customers have been hit with a double blow as six popular items are being axed from the menu.

The fast-food chain announced it has been hit by a nationwide milkshake shortage this week and now customers will have to go without some of their favourite menu items.

McDonald’s has announced garlic cheese bites are getting the chop along with the Twix McFlurry.

Both the single and double BBQ quarter pounder burgers will be axed along with Mars McFlurries.

The popular McSpicy burger which proved a hit with fans of the burger chain will also be removed from the menu.

New items coming to McDonald's

But it’s not all bad news, the items are facing the axe to make way for some firm favourites which will be returning to McDonald’s restaurants across the UK.

The Big Tasty is back at McDonald’s. The burger contains a beef burger, Emmental cheese, tomato, lettuce, onions and Big Tasty sauce between a sesame seed bun.

If that isn’t enough for you, the Big Tasty with bacon will also be making a return.

Those who prefer a chicken option are also in luck.

The Chicken BBQ Smokehouse burger is also making a return, containing two chicken fillets, BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, onion, lettuce, tomato and onion relish in a ciabatta bun.

The chicken burger will set you back £4.39 for burger or £5.69 for a meal.

McDonald's is also bringing back Mozzarella dippers - £1.89 for single portion or £5.09 for sharebox.

Two new dessert items in the shape of the Cadbury Milk Chocolate McFlurry - £1.39- and also the Cadbury Caramel McFlurry - £0.99 will also be added to the menu.

