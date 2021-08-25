THE sprinkler system at a tower block in Newport has been credited with keeping disaster at bay after a fire broke out earlier this month.

The 11-storey Hillview block in the Gaer was fitted with the sprinkler system in 2019 by Newport City Homes and there is also an alarm that links directly to the emergency services.

On the morning of Saturday, August 7, a fire started in a bin underneath the block of 82 flats, with the alarm activating at 8.30am.

It is believed the fire was caused by a lit cigarette that had been discarded. The sprinkler system in the bin area was activated and helped to put the fire out before it could spread. Only the two flats that were closest to the smoke were evacuated, with the other 80 allowed to stay in their homes in line with the fire safety arrangements for the building.

Lela Pirouet, fire safety officer for Newport City Homes, said: “Our sprinkler system did its job of being activated and extinguishing the fire before it could spread. There is a sprinkler unit in the bin area, and it was set off by the heat and smoke going up the chute.

“Sprinklers save lives, and we are proud to have started a programme to fit these devices in 2,500 flats and communal areas over the next three years.

“We believe it was caused by a discarded lit cigarette and that this incident could have been avoided if someone had been more careful.

“There are 82 flats in Hillview. When the alarm went off residents from all, except for the two flats who were close to the smoke, stayed in their homes and followed the fire safety arrangements for this building.

“I would like to thank the residents for their support during this incident.”

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 8.39am on Saturday, August 7, we received reports of a small refuse fire on Gaer Road, Newport.

“Multiple crews attended the scene and extinguished the fire. A stop message was received at approximately 9.50am.”