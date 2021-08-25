FEEDER have announced their new album plans, though fans may have to wait a while to get their hands on it.
The Newport rockers are set to follow up their 2019 effort Tallulah, with a new record, titled Torpedo.
But, fans of the band will have to remain patient, as, while pre-orders are currently being taken, the album is not being released until March 18, 2022.
At this time, the band is taking pre-orders of physical copies of the album, in a variety of formats, including vinyl, CD, and cassette.
Other merchandise, including t-shirts, is also available.
As part of their album announcement, Feeder have announced that a new tour is on the horizon too.
Fans are currently able to register for a pre-sale for an upcoming UK tour, where tracks from the new album, along with the classic hits, are expected to feature.
FEEDER’s new album 'Torpedo' is available to pre-order now.— Feeder (@FeederHQ) August 25, 2021
Exclusive signed bundles, merch and UK Tour pre-sell available only at: https://t.co/8ZuaE5SLRv
Pre-Save 'Torpedo': https://t.co/h94uUamw5l pic.twitter.com/k7rHEggWFL
It is not yet known when the tour is taking place, and no locations have been announced at this time.
But, after the band wowed their hometown with a performance at Tredegar Park earlier this summer, there will undoubtably be a clamour for a South Wales date on the tour.
Anyone looking to register for the pre-sale does not have to pre-order the new album, but rather, they have to enter their email online.
In doing this, a code will be emailed across, which will grant access to the tickets when they go on-sale, at 10am on Wednesday, September 1.
The general sale is set to go on-sale at 10am on Friday, September 3.
Tickets are set to be limited to four per customer.
Torpedo track list
Along with the album announcement itself, Feeder have announced the track list for the new record, which can be seen below.
The Healing
Torpedo
When It All Break Down
Magpie
Hide And Seek
Decompress
Wall Of Silence
Slow Strings
Born To Love You
Submission
Desperate Hour
