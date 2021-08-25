NEW teachers in Wales who saw their training disrupted by the pandemic will receive a term of employment to help them into their new roles following a £1.7 million investment.

Many teachers in training missed out on the chance to learn in the classroom as schools moved online throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But with the new school year starting in September, and pupils due back in the classroom, the Welsh Government has announced £1.7 million in funding to ensure newly-qualified teachers have a term of employment to support their transition into teaching.

READ MORE:

The support will also allow schools to increase capacity and free up other teachers to provide extra help to vulnerable pupils.

The extra funding brings total Welsh Government support for newly-qualified teachers during the financial year to £7.7 million.

The new support is open to newly-qualified teachers who have not already found full-time employment with a school, and more than 400 have been placed in schools across Wales.

Minister for education and the Welsh language Jeremy Miles said: “We know the last academic year was incredibly difficult for learners and teachers – and it especially impacted upon the training of new teachers, as they were unable to gain the experience they would usually have seen during a ‘normal’ school year.

“This new support will make sure they get the chance to build on their face-to-face teaching skills, plan for and evaluate the progress of their learners over a longer amount of time and build on the expertise they need to successfully complete their induction.

“Those who trained as teachers during the last academic year worked incredibly hard, and it’s right that we support them and ensure schools and local authorities are able to retain their vital expertise.”

Minister for finance and local government Rebecca Evans said: “As we move beyond the pandemic, it’s vital that new teachers feel supported in their new roles.

“This additional funding will ensure that no-one is left behind as we work to build a fairer, greener, stronger and ever more successful Wales.”