ARTIST Dame Elizabeth Blackadder has died aged 89.

The Scottish Gallery took to Instagram to announce that she died peacefully on Monday.

Dame Elizabeth often featured flowers, cats and Oriental objects in her work and she was well known for using watercolours.

She was the first woman to be elected to both the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Academy.

Guy Peploe, a director at the Scottish Gallery, said: “Elizabeth was without question one of our greatest artists, as well-known in London as Scotland.

“She was very important to the gallery with an exhibition history of over 60 years and will be hugely missed by all who knew her."

Fans of Dame Elizabeth have paid tribute to her and her art on social media.

One shared a picture of the artist’s work and said: “RIP Elizabeth Blackadder who’s wonderful cats & flowers have left the world a more beautiful place #ElizabethBlackadder”

With a picture of her work, a fan said: “Scotland has lost a wonderful artist with the death of our queen of watercolour, Elizabeth Blackadder. She inspired generations; I’m introducing more pupils to her work this week – will continue to do so, but now with a tear in my eye”

Another fan said: “Just heard about Elizabeth Blackadder and definitely lighting a wee candle for her tonight! One of the best artists to come out of Scotland and creator of one of the first pieces to get me excited about Printmaking”