NEWPORT RFC have strengthened their front row by signing former Dragons and Ospreys tighthead Dan Suter.
The 28-year-old has returned to Wales after a spell playing for Doncaster Knights in the English Championship.
Suter featured in last weekend’s pre-season win at Swansea University and will be a member of the squad for the Premiership Cup, which gets under way next month.
Head coach Ty Morris is pleased to have another option at tighthead to battle with Tom Piper, Louis Jones and Garin Harris.
“It’s always hard to find a strong scrummaging tight-head, so we are pleased to be able to secure Dan’s services,” he said.
“He has top level experience with Welsh regions and also Doncaster. We are looking forward to Dan passing his experiences on to others in our already strong scrummaging front row.”
The Black and Ambers kick off their Premiership Cup campaign at Pontypridd on September 18 with tune-ups at Aberavon and Bridgend on September 4 and 11 respectively.
