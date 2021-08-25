A FURTHER 275 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent, 92 of which were in Newport.

Across Wales, only Cardiff and Swansea (both 179), Rhondda Cynon Taf (144), Neath Port Talbot (113) and Carmarthenshire (106) recorded more new cases than Newport in the 24-hour period covered by the latest Public Health Wales figures.

Caerphilly also saw a large rise in new cases, with a further 90 cases recorded.

Elsewhere in Gwent, 37 new cases were recorded in Torfaen, 35 in Monmouthshire, and 21 in Blaenau Gwent – the fewest new cases in Wales.

Across Wales, there were 1,705 new cases recorded in the 24 hours up to August 24.

Both Newport (358.2) and Torfaen (340.6) have a higher rolling seven-day case rate – up to August 20 – than the Wales-wide figure (321.7).

Monmouthshire’s case rate has risen to 278 per 100,000 people, while Caerphilly’s has also risen, now standing at 236.9.

Blaenau Gwent’s case rate (176.1) is the lowest in Wales.

Four deaths were recorded across Wales, none of which were in Gwent. The death toll in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region remains at 977.

4,118 people received their first vaccine dose on Tuesday, taking the total number to 2,343,371. And 2,169,358 people have received their second dose of the vaccine – with 2,789 people getting their second jab on Tuesday.

Here are where the latest cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 179

Swansea: 179

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 144

Neath Port Talbot: 113

Carmarthenshire: 106

Newport: 92

Caerphilly: 90

Pembrokeshire: 83

Flintshire: 77

Vale of Glamorgan: 67

Denbighshire: 62

Wrexham: 59

Conwy: 48

Powys: 48

Gwynedd: 46

Bridgend: 38

Torfaen: 37

Monmouthshire: 35

Ceredigion: 29

Merthyr Tydfil: 29

Anglesey: 23

Blaenau Gwent: 21

Unknown location: 19

Resident outside Wales: 81