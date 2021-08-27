A CAERPHILLY mum is hosting a fundraising sale to help fund her daughter’s cerebral palsy treatment.

Nathalene Szekely, two, from Pentwynmawr, has been having regular physiotherapy in Cwmbran since the end of January – and has had two rounds of constraint induced movement therapy treatment in Manchester – which, along with accommodation and travel, costs £10,000 a go.

Nathalene had a stroke while in the womb and was born with cerebral palsy, affecting her movements down the left side of her body.

Mum Katie Szekely said that she has seen a marked improvement in her daughter since beginning the treatment. “She has been walking more since being at physio,” said the mum-of-four. “She took her first steps in May as a results of having the intense physiotherapy.

“She is still quite unsteady on her feet and can’t walk long distances but she is doing well.

“The NHS said that she was nowhere near ready to try and walk, but here she is. I think that’s because the physio they are able to give is so sparce, but having weekly sessions is really showing she can do this, and it is really helpful.”

The intense physiotherapy sessions take place at least once a week and costs £600 per week. Mrs Szekely is hosting a table-top sale at Abercarn’s Llanfach Village Hall on Sunday, August 29, to raise money to go towards the next block of sessions.

She said: “We are holding a tabletop event in Llanfach Village Hall on Sunday, August 29th, from 11am to 4pm. There will be tea, coffee and cake for sale as well as a name the teddy stall, a bottle lucky dip, The Body Shop, Ann Summers, Osbourne Books, Avon, a party entertainer and much more.

“Entrance is just 50p – please do come along and help Nathalene get the next few weeks of physio which she so desperately needs.

“We’ve been fundraising since last January and the community have been right behind us, donating items for us to auction, some men did a sponsored leg waxing and a local dance school held a virtual ‘pass the bucket’ fundraising event.”

Children’s charity Tree of Hope is helping the family. CEO Gill Gibb said: “We’re delighted to be helping the Szekely family with Nathalene’s fundraising. They have worked very hard and clearly the have the local community behind them. We wish them all the best with their continued fundraising and with Nathalene’s treatment.

To donate to Nathalene’s fund, visit https://www.treeofhope.org.uk/nathalene-szekely/