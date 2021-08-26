AS THE bank holiday approaches, so do price drop deals on electricals. We’ve compiled some of the offers into a list to help you find out how much you could save during the weekend.

Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse and AO are some of the brands giving their customers discounts on popular brands.

Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse August bank holiday deals

This bank holiday weekend, you could save on big name brands like Beats, LG, Sony, Samsung, Haier, Shark and Ninja at Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse.

Savings include a huge £500 reduction on the Haier American Style Fridge Freezer which was £1,499 and now you can get it for £999.

Another big saving you can enjoy is the £500 drop in price for the LG 75NANO816PA 75” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It was £1,899 but now it is £1,399.

If you’re wanting to treat yourself to an iPhone 11 64GB, Carphone Warehouse have a deal on which means you pay £29.99 per month plus an upfront cost of £29.99. On selected iD plans, you can get unlimited data for the price of 50GB and this phone is included in that offer.

Ed Connolly, Chief Commercial Officer at Dixons Carphone, said: “We exist to provide our customers with amazing tech, and we love being able to do so at amazing prices. This bank holiday, we’ve got some great savings across the business. Customers can also visit us in stores for help with repairing and recycling tech, with dedicated tech recycling points, and our colleagues to help.

“We see that over the past year, people have become their own at-home baristas, and Currys has some major deals on new ranges of bean-to-cup coffee machines. Also, big savings on a huge range of large screen TVs and sound systems, so customers can upgrade their home-cinema style!

“Customers can get tech advice from the experts however they choose to shop with us, whether its online with ShopLive, or in-store where they can talk face-to-face with our tech expert colleagues and get real advice before buying their tech.”

AO August bank holiday deals

With AO, you can save money over the August bank holiday including brands like Samsung, LG, Hoover, Braun and JBL.

You could bag yourselves the LG Bluetooth Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for £149, saving £100 since it’s price dropped from £249.

Next up is the Asus 14” Intel Celeron Laptop. Buying this during the sale for £199 would make you £80 better off since the price was originally £279.

If you’re looking to buy a new set of earphones, this might be a deal that appeals to you. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live In-Ear Water Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – Black have dropped from £129 to £99, saving you £30.

The AO deals are dependant on stock availability and they will be live until September 1 2021.

AO reserves the right to amend pricing at any time.

