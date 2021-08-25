THE BODY of a 32-year-old man was found last night on the border of Newport and Monmouthshire.
The body was found in the Penhow area, near the A48, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 24.
Gwent Police, Mountain Rescue, National Air Police Service, and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the incident.
The man's death is not being treated as suspicious, and his next of kin have been informed.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “The body of a man was found in the Penhow area of Newport, close to the A48, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, August 24.
“Officers attended, assisted by personnel from Mountain Rescue, National Air Police Service (NPAS) and the Welsh Ambulance Service, with paramedics confirming that a 32-year-old man from the Newport area was dead.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the next of kin are aware. A report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.”
