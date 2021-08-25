LIVE music is back - with an Usk singer launching her newest single in Newport tomorrow.

Singer and songwriter Katielou from Usk will officially launch Boys – along with b-side track Typical – at Le Pub in Newport during an event organised by Newport-based record label Dirty Carrot Records.

Both tracks were produced by Newport producer Jon Greening of Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy, who also played keyboard and drums on the tracks. All guitars and bass parts are provided by Chris Vinnicombe, also of Joe Kelly & The Royal Pharmacy.

The cover of Boys by Katielou

Speaking of the single, Katielou said: “Boys was written at a time in my life between feeling like I could do nothing right and finding my self-worth.

“It’s a song about growth and realisation that everyone deserves to feel support and love in any relationship. I hope it’s as relatable and fun for you to listen to as it was for me to write and now perform.”

Katielou began playing classical guitar aged nine and has been writing songs since she was 12; her musical influences include Lana Del Ray, Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers.

Katielou’s launch of Boys will be at Le Pub, in Newport, from 7pm on Thursday August 26, with tickets - available to buy online - at £5.

Support acts at the launch will include Newport's Selena in the Chapel and Neath-based singer-songwriter Ollie P.