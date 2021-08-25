A FORMER Caerphilly MP has been commemorated on the centenary of his election to Parliament.

Morgan Jones was elected in 1921 and was the first conscientious objector to be elected to Parliament.

Born in Gelligaer in 1885, he opposed the First World War in 1914 for religious and political reasons. He was imprisoned for this before becoming the MP for Caerphilly.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 saw an information panel unveiled in the Caerphilly park named after him – Morgan Jones Park.

Current Caerphilly MP Wayne David – who has published a book on the MP in question, Caerphilly County Borough Council deputy leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard who is the councillor for the Morgan Jones ward, and other guests is also were present at the unveiling.

Caerphilly County Borough Council deputy leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard and Caerphilly MP Wayne David unveiling the Morgan Jones information plaque

Cllr Pritchard said: “Today is a poignant date to remember the life and contribution of Morgan Jones to his community and the socialist cause.

“Throughout his life, Morgan Jones worked hard for the people of the Rhymney Valley and was always a proud Welshman. He deserves to be remembered by the people of Caerphilly and by everyone who uses this wonderful park which was named in his honour.”

Mr David added: “Morgan Jones was a man who was totally dedicated to the wellbeing of his constituents, and he was a man of principle. I am delighted to help unveil this information panel that will help keep his legacy and memory alive.”

The council’s Cwm a Mynydd Rural Development Programme team supported the project through funding from the Welsh Government’s Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020. This programme is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.