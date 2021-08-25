A RACIST thug broke a shopkeeper’s nose and knocked off his turban when he refused to wear a mask at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

Adam Matthews attacked Pritpal Singh at his Lifestyle Express store on Newport’s Corporation Road last October.

Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, said: “The 38-year-old defendant burst into the store last October.

“Matthews entered without wearing a mask and was asked to wear one.

MORE NEWS

“He told Mr Singh to, ‘F*** off.’ He then said, ‘Come on you b******! Outside!’

“The complainant went outside and was slapped in the face, causing his turban to come off.

“He said he felt scared and he was then racially abused.

“The defendant then punched him to the nose.

“Mr Singh felt dazed and his nose was bleeding.

“He was further slapped to the face and he fell to the floor.”

Mr Hewitt added: “The victim’s brother saw what was happening and he ran over to help him.

“He gave chase to the defendant and held on to him until the police arrived.

“Matthews was shouting, ‘I will bring my boys. I don’t care about the police.”

Newport Crown Court heard how the defendant’s racial tirade didn’t stop when officers arrived.

Mr Hewitt said: “He told the police, ‘They come over here on dinghies. They don’t even have passports. Think about what you are doing to your country.'”

Mr Singh needed hospital treatment for a broken nose and head injury.

Matthews, of Colston Place, Newport, was convicted after a trial conducted in his absence of causing racially aggravated actual bodily harm.

He had 13 previous convictions for 19 offences and was jailed for robbery in 2017.

Claire Pickthall, mitigating, said his client had a long-term drug problem.

She told the court: “He went to get some milk for disabled brother when matters spiralled out of control because he wasn’t wearing a mask.

“The defendant does not wish any ill will towards Mr Singh at all.”

Judge Richard Williams told Matthews: “You were politely asked by your victim to put on a mask before you turned on him.”

He jailed him for two years.