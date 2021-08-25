OLYMPIC gold medallist and future Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty is set to visit Newport later this week.

The swimming ace is set to pay a visit to the city on Thursday, August 26, as part of a series of events for youngsters across the UK.

Just weeks after winning his second and third Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, the 26-year-old will be hosting the South Wales leg of the Adam Peaty Race Clinic in the city.

The Olympian – and soon to be Strictly Come Dancing competitor will be making a splash in Newport, where he will be hosting land and water sessions for youngsters who previously booked a place on the course.

Participants will be given coaching from some of Mr Peaty's coaches and performance psychologist – offering both physical and mental pointers to help future stars of the swimming world.

This part of the day is split into three sections – a swim session, a gym session, and a section called the racing edge section.

Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.

A segment of the day is also tailored to parents, who will be given pointers and “supportive insights” into athlete development.

Towards the end of the day, Mr Peaty himself is set to share his story which led him to Olympic success in 2021.

A question and answer session is set to follow, followed by an opportunity for the participants to get an autograph and photo with Mr Peaty.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Peaty said: “I'm so excited to bring the Race Clinics back again with my team, we were devastated to have to postpone the clinics in 2020 but we are ready to hold the best inspirational athlete tour the UK has ever seen.

“It's been a long journey since my first Olympic Games. To be able to share this story and the experiences I have had along the journey face to face with the next generation of up and coming swimmers is going to be massively rewarding for myself and also for my team.”

Read more local news here

Unfortunately, the course, which is open to swimmers from ages 8-17, is already fully booked.

It is believed that as a result of covid restrictions, a limited number of spaces were offered.

The Adam Peaty Race Clinic comes to Newport having already hosted successful events in Scotland, Yorkshire, Cumbria and Derbyshire earlier in the month.

Over the coming days, similar events are being held in Bath, Strood, Hoddesdon and Peterborough.

More information can be found online here.