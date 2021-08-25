A 63-YEAR-OLD woman has received support after she was found at a Cwmbran farm by police.
Gwent Police attended the address, in the Ty Canol area of Cwmbran, on March 31 following reports of concern for the welfare of a woman.
Officers found the 63-year-old, who has since received support from the police and other agencies.
READ MORE:
- Body discovered on border between Newport and Monmouthshire.
- Secretary stole £22,000 from her school.
- How a city centre tower block avoided disaster following fire.
Two people – a 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman – were arrested on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude. They have since been released without charge.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for welfare of a woman at an address in the Ty Canol area of Cwmbran on Wednesday, March 31.
“Officers attended and a 63-year-old woman was located and was removed safely the address, receiving support from Gwent Police and our partner agencies.
“A 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from the Cwmbran area, were arrested on suspicion of holding a person in slavery or servitude. Both have been released without charge.
“After undertaking a detailed investigation, officers have now concluded their enquiries and are no longer investigating with no further action to be taken.
“Reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously by Gwent Police and any allegation of this type of offence will be investigated thoroughly by officers.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.