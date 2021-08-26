A NEW car showroom has opened in Newport, creating up to 10 jobs.

Wessex Garages have opened a Nissan dealership at Newport Retail Park.

The car dealership will be based temporarily alongside the Kia, Hyundai, Fiat, Dacia and Renault dealerships on Seven Stiles Avenue.

Work will start on a permanent showroom for the Nissan dealership in October.

READ MORE:

Wessex Garages managing director Chris Wiseman confirmed: “The opening of our Newport Nissan dealership gives us a lovely territory in South Wales and the west of England – and we’re very excited to represent Nissan at our Newport Retail Park site.

“Adding Newport back into our market area is a massive plus for us and links up our territory perfectly.

“We can’t wait to show customers old and new the great models that Nissan has to offer and we are renowned for our excellent levels of customer service which will be embedded in the dealership.”

The move to Newport is part of a £500,000 investment by Wessex Garages.

Up to 10 jobs will be created with the appointment of a brand manager, Motability specialist, sales executives and technicians.

Mr Wiseman said: “We feel it’s an ideal time to be expanding with Nissan. It’s great that the brand is active in the electric vehicle sector – that sits well with us as a company.

“We have a long history with Nissan since our first dealership opened over 30 years ago.

“And we’re looking forward to welcoming back some of our old customers, taking care of the Motability parc and introducing All New Qashqai and forthcoming product to local people.”

Spencer Clayton-Jones, director of network development and customer quality at Nissan, said: “We are delighted that Wessex Garages are showing their commitment to our brand by opening their fourth Nissan dealership.

“Nissan really is going places. We’re setting the pace as far as electric mobility is concerned; the Newport dealership will be fitted out with our sharp new corporate identity; and of course, our cars are renowned for their safety, quality and reliability.

“We wish everyone at the new dealership every success with the venture.”