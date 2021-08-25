PLANS have been submitted to build a brand new leisure centre in Newport city centre.

If approved, the new multi-purpose sports facility will be built on Usk Way, a short distance away from the University of South Wales riverfront campus.

Documents show that the new facility would be known as Newport Leisure Centre.

Plans show that the facility will be home to three main facilities – a multi-purpose activity hall, a swimming pools complex, and hell and wellbeing facilities.

This in turn, would pave the way for the overall closure and demolition of the existing Newport Centre.

We want to hear why you love Newport. Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and what you like the most about our city, and we’ll share it with our readers.

Earlier this month, the Argus revealed that the swimming pool at the Newport Centre would not reopen following the pandemic enforced closure, as the cost of repairing this facility was deemed too high.

Instead, a joint statement by existing leisure operators Newport Live and Newport City Council revealed that instead of putting resources into the existing unit at 1 Kingsway, the focus would be placed on securing the long term replacement in the form of this new facility.

The application has been submitted by Kew Planning on behalf of Newport City Council.

Supporting documents show that existing the existing brownfield site on Usk Way would “deliver a ‘state-of-the-art’ facility to Newport city centre, replacing the old Newport Centre.”

If approved, the new facility will be set out over three floors, and will be connected through open plan spaces inside the building.

Read more local news here

Citing a need for the facility, the documents go on to say that “the centre will provide a diverse range of sport and activities, catering for all levels of ability and all ages, and encouraging community engagement and participation.”

Continuing, it says: “The existing Newport Centre has reached the end of its serviceable life.”

As a result of the city centre location, there will only be a “small number of accessible spaces” available at this new site – though a number of city centre car parks are located in the vicinity.

What do plans show?





Subject to planning approval, the new leisure centre will be accessed through a triple height foyer, which will provide access to the entire facility – including a café, complete with outdoor terrace, complete with views across the River Usk.

This floor is also set to be home to the activity hall. The application proposes the following activities as suitable for this space:

Basketball

Badminton (three courts)

Five-a-side football

Futsal

Volleyball

Gymnastics

The ground floor would also be home to a leisure swimming facility – replacing the now-closed Newport Centre pool.

If approved, this space will be home to three distinct sections - the first being a beached entry pool with sprays, bubbles, mists and jets, and a play rig for toddler and child play.

The second is a deeper pool, 25m in length – complete with a moveable floor to allow for classes and activities, while the third is a small spa tub, designed for relaxation.

Inside the facility, the first and second floors would be home to fitness facilities, and the non-swimming changing facilities.

At this time, the planning application can be viewed and commented upon.

No timeline has been given as to when a decision is expected.

The planning application can be viewed here.