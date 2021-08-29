A BOSS was caught nearly twice the drink driving limit just days before his suspended jail sentence for grievous bodily harm was due to end.
Newport Crown Court heard how Kevin Hendry, 31, was pulled over by Gwent Police on Caerphilly’s Pontygwindy Road while driving a Ford Transit van.
Sophie Keegan, prosecuting, said the defendant gave a reading of 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Saturday, July 10.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
He admitted the offence which put him in breach of a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, for grievous bodily harm.
Hashim Salmman, representing Hendry, said his client, who runs a landscaping and fencing business, had just been awarded a £20,000 per annum contract with King David Tyres Limited.
He added how the defendant, of Heol Llanishen Fach, Rhiwbina, Cardiff, was a father who has a partner who depends on him.
Judge Daniel Williams told Hendry: “You were almost twice the legal limit.
"You shouldn’t have got into the van in the condition you were in.”
He added: “It would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.”
The defendant was ordered to pay £1,500 in fines, £420 costs and a £100 victim surcharge.
Hendry was banned from driving for 18 months.
