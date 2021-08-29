THE NEW Theatre Cardiff are pleased to announce three additional stars who will be flying in on a magical carpet to Cardiff.
This festive season to headline in this year’s magical family pantomime, Aladdin, from Saturday December 4 2021 to Sunday January 2 2022.
Stephanie Webber returns to Cardiff for a fourth Christmas and will star as the Spirit of the Ring, Stephanie’s TV credits include BBC’s The Voice and her theatre credits include Tiger Bay at Cardiff’s Wales Millennium centre.
By royal invitation Denquar Chupak will play Princess Jasmine and has previously played the part in Richmond, Crewe and Southend and is excited to reprise the role in Cardiff this Christmas.
Stefan Pejic is widely regarded as one of the most versatile Entertainers in Wales and will play the wicked Abanazar.
Featuring eye – popping special effects, stunning song and dance and a lamp-load of laughter, this year’s unmissable panto will be a magic carpet ride you and your family won’t want to miss!
With tickets selling fast audiences should point their magic carpets towards the theatre box office and disembark for a high-flying family pantomime that will make everyone’s wishes come true.
