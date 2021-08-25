PILL Millennium Centre has received almost £2,000 from the KFC Foundation to fund creative music sessions.

The centre already offers a wide range of activities to young people in the area such as indoor and outdoor sports, martial arts, dance, exercise classes and academic classes.

Demand for services has increased now pandemic restrictions have eased, though like many non-profit organisations it is struggling with funds.

Pillgwenlly Millennium Trust Ltd applied for a grant from the KFC Foundation, who have given out £6.55 million across the UK to grassroots organisations that support young people since 2015.

After successfully securing £1,998, the money will now be put towards creative music lessons that will give young people opportunities to express themselves through lyric writing, rapping and performing in front of their peers.

Julie Fish, centre manager at Pillgwenlly Millennium Trust Ltd said: “It’s been a difficult year for non-profits everywhere and Pillgwenlly is no different – but we are getting there!

“The work we do has a big impact on those directly involved as well as the local area and receiving a grant from the KFC Foundation will allow us to keep helping young people.

“The application process was simple, and we’d recommend other organisations considering it to give it a go.”

The KFC Foundation give grants to registered charities, registered community interest companies, unincorporated clubs or associations or unregistered charities with a turnover of less than £300,000.

Louise Norris, KFC Foundation manager said: “We love our local communities, so we are supporting grassroots organisations that do amazing work to empower young people, in the heart of KFC restaurant neighbourhoods.

"Non-profits have been receiving support from us for a number of years but the difficulties they have had to face this year are unique.

"Recipients of our most recent funding have had a particularly tough year so we hope our grants will help them keep up their incredible work.

"We’re all about fuelling the potential of young people at the KFC Foundation and always want to have a positive impact on the local area.”

Applications for the grants are currently closed, but organisations that are interested in applying for a grant can register here to join the KFC Foundation on Monday, September 6 for a live Q&A session.

The funding is dependent on several factors, such as if the applicant will work to benefit young people aged 11-25, will provide a safe space for said young people, will support people who are at a social disadvantage, and is in relative proximity to a KFC store.

To find out more about the grant process, click here.

