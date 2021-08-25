A CAR crash at the Rechem roundabout on the A4042 at New Inn has resulted in no injuries.
Two cars and a heavy goods vehicle crashed at around 4.15pm on Wednesday, August 25.
Gwent Police closed the road and diverted traffic as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area, but the road is now open.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars and a heavy goods vehicle at the Rechem roundabout on the A4042 on Wednesday 25 August at around 4.15pm.
“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and no injuries were reported.”
