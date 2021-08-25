ST DAVID'S Hall in Cardiff is reopening next week with its first show since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Carr, the comedian and host of TV show 8 out of 10 Cats, will perform at the venue on Tuesday, August 31.

The concert hall, on the Hayes, shut in March last year due to social distancing rules.

But now that Wales has moved to Alert Level Zero and removed many Covid-19 restrictions, St David’s Hall and other venues can now reopen.

According to Cardiff council the show next week will be the first live show in Wales to have a full indoor capacity audience.

Cllr Peter Bradbury, cabinet member for culture, venues and events, said: “We are delighted that the first live show with a full indoor capacity audience in Wales will be at St David’s Hall, and especially with such a high profile name in Jimmy Carr.

“Over the last 18 months, we have missed live entertainment so much and come to realise what a crucial part it plays in our social lives.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome back to our loyal patrons enjoying a safe return to the National Concert Hall of Wales, and a huge thank you for your invaluable support.”

Cardiff’s New Theatre is also reopening soon, with comedian Simon Amstell performing on September 19. The theatre was previously run by the council, but has now been taken over by a private operator called HQ Theatres.

The Jimmy Carr show was originally booked for November 26 last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. Tickets cost £32 and can be bought from the St David’s Hall website.