COSTA Coffee is the next big name to be suffering the effects of supply chain issues. This follows in the footsteps of Nando’s, McDonalds, KFC and Greggs who have all issued statements regarding stock issues.
In reply to a customers Tweet querying the lack of decaffeinated coffee beans in various stores, Costa replied: “We are facing some supply chain issues just now. We're working hard to resolve this ASAP”.
Earlier today Greggs also announced they were facing supply chain issues, with supplies of chicken hard to come by.
Nando’s were similarly afflicted last week. With supply of chicken in high demand, Nando’s were forced to close stores up and down the country.
Nando’s have since reopened.
A lack of HGV drivers across the UK is contributing to supply chain issues, with McDonald’s supply of bottles drinks and milkshakes affected by this also.
Supermarkets such as Co-op are also facing shortages, with bosses claiming food shortages are at its "worst level".
Logistics UK has said there is currently a shortfall of 90,000 HGV drivers, a number that has only been increased by Brexit trade rules and COVID-19 restrictions.
