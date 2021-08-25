GREGGS has fallen victim to a series of supply chain problems that is affecting businesses up and down the UK.
PoliticsHome has reported the same poultry supplies issue that caused Nando’s restaurants to close last week has now similarly afflicted Greggs.
Due to its menu variation, the popular sausage roll shop has been able to limit the damage done, however many of their items include chicken including popular sandwiches and baguettes.
British Poultry Council Chief Executive, Richard Griffiths told PoliticsHome that members are currently seeing a five-10 per cent drop in weekly chicken production: "They are currently producing a reduced range of products for UK customers and are seriously concerned that the supply of staple chicken products will be impacted," Griffiths said.
"When you don’t have people, you have a problem – and this is something we are seeing across the whole supply chain."
McDonald's, Nando's and KFC also affected
This follows a series of large chains announcing supply chain issues, with McDonald’s announcing yesterday they have run out of milkshakes and bottled drinks.
Also, last week Nando’s up and down the country were forced to close their doors as they ran out of chicken. KFC had similar problems with stock.
Logistics UK has said there is currently a shortfall of 90,000 HGV drivers, a number that has only been increased by Brexit trade rules and COVID-19 restrictions.
Greggs branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: High Street
- Abertillery: Church Street
- Bargoed: The Plateau
- Bedwas: Bedwas Industrial Estate
- Blackwood: High Street
- Blackwood: St David’s Industrial Estate, Pinewood Court
- Brynmawr: Beaufort Street
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Caerphilly: Castle View shopping centre
- Caerphilly: Cardiff Road
- Caldicot: Newport Road
- Chepstow: High Street
- Chepstow: Newport Road
- Cwmbran: Gwent Square
- Cwmbran: Lakeside Court, Llantarnam
- Cwmbran: The Parade
- Ebbw Vale: Market Street
- Monmouth: Monnow Street
- Monmouthshire: EURO service station, off the A40 (both northbound and southbound)
- Newbridge: High Street
- Newport: Commercial Street
- Newport: EURO service station, Stow Hill
- Newport: Friars Walk
- Newport: Lakeside Drive, Coedkernew
- Newport: Langland Way
- Newport: Malpas Road
- Newport: Ringland Centre
- Newport: Newport Retail Park, Spytty
- Newport: Usk Way
- Pontypool: EURO service station, off the A4042 roundabout
- Pontypool: George Street
- Risca: Tredegar Street
- Tredegar: Gwent Shopping Centre
- Trethomas: EURO Chequered Flag service station, Newport Road
