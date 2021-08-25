NEWPORT County AFC coach Wayne Hatswell took his hat off to Southampton’s attitude after the Premier League side dished out an 8-0 drubbing at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles were victims of their past cup exploits after being smashed by the Saints in Newport.

Armando Broja (2), Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohamed Elyounoussi (3) and Nathan Redmond struck in a demolition job by the top-flight side.

County have made a habit of stunning Premier League teams at the Parade but that ensured their visitors were on it from the first whistle.

“It was a harsh lesson and that was the calibre of team that we were up against. When they get chances they are clinical in what they do,” said assistant Hatswell, who was in charge because manager Michael Flynn has coronavirus.

“Fair play to Ralph [Hasenhuttl], he brought a really strong team and I can't praise Southampton highly enough for how professional they were. They pressed after us high up the pitch and we saw the difference in quality.

“We could have stopped a few of their goals, and I am disappointed in that, but we have to dust ourselves down.

“It's not going to define our season playing Southampton, we've got a really big game coming up against Salford now and that has always been in the back of our minds.

“We've been able to get a rest into some players and we were mindful that Saturday is important as well.”

Southampton led 3-0 at half-time and kept going while Hatswell was frustrated by the space given to the visitors.

“I was more disappointed with the second half performance because, we didn't give up but heads went down a little bit,” he said.

“They were just more clinical and when it comes to the speed of finding the next pass or gaps, they are better at it.”