POLICE are investigating the unexplained death of an elderly lady in Penarth.
South Wales Police received a report of a deceased 88-year-old woman at a house on St David's Crescent the morning of Wednesday, August 25.
Officers have preserved the scene to allow an investigation to happen.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers are investigating the unexplained death of an 88 year-old woman at an address on St David's Crescent, Penarth.
"A report of the death was received at around 9.30am on Wednesday, August 25th.
"A scene is being preserved and investigations continue."
