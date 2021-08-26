NEWPORT County AFC suffered an eight-goal hammering at the hands of ruthless Southampton in the Carabao Cup at Rodney Parade.

The Saints showed their Premier League quality in front of a bumper crowd, racing into a 3-0 lead and keeping their foot down after the break to ease into the third round.

Here are the talking points from County’s heaviest defeat in the League Cup…

RODNEY ROCKING

Supporters returned to Rodney Parade for last season’s League Two play-off semi-final win against Forest Green Rovers, but only 900 of them.

Last night the fans were back properly with 7,002 heading through the turnstiles for the first home game of the season.

They were back to witness an eight-goal game, sadly all of them by the Saints of Southampton who scored more goals than the Saints of Northampton scored tries (six) last season.

It didn’t spoil the occasion for the crowd, a large chunk of whom will be back for the League Two visit of Leyton Orient a week on Saturday.

There was an emotional video tribute to those who have passed away since fans were last allowed in – applauded heartily by both sets of fans – and the roar as County completed their warm-up with sprint shuttles on both touchlines was terrific.

The Amber Army kept singing until the end, glad to be back in their usual spot and recognising this was just a case of a Premier League side outclassing their team. There were a few groans but no anger as the goals flew in.

It was just good to have supporters back but there was one minor negative, leaving the ground at 10.30pm there were “inflatable cheering sticks” strewn across the terrace.

Without wanting to sound like Swampy, is that plastic waste really necessary?

Promising Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz flicks the ball on for County

LEARNING CURVE

You want to play at a higher level? These are the standards you have to aspire to.

Southampton were superb with their rapid press forcing County to make decisions swiftly while their ability to counter-attack swiftly brutally exposed any slight positional error.

The Exiles were composed on the ball last season and have continued that at the start of the current campaign despite the loss of Josh Sheehan.

However, the Saints pushed them out of their comfort zone and County couldn’t get a foothold. Hasenhuttl’s side hassled and hurried them into panicked possession.

There was a smattering of experience in the Newport side but there was also some inexperience.

The team selection was influenced by the fine win at Ipswich in round one and the fixture sitting between tough League Two trips to Tranmere and Salford.

Louis Hall was the most inexperienced player on the pitch and the left-back, who will predominantly be with the development side this season, had a tough time.

That doesn’t matter, he must use the experience to be better against Plymouth in the EFL Trophy next week.

It’s similar for Priestley Farquharson, Aaron Lewis, Finn Azaz, Timmy Abraham and Jordan Greenidge, all aged 24 or under.

Don’t wipe this 8-0 from memory, it contains some valuable lessons that should serve players well in League Two.

Ed Upson is sent flying

REGULARS WILL RETURN

Michael Flynn, who was watching from home while isolating, and Wayne Hatswell would have already had a team pencilled in for Salford on Saturday.

At 7.44pm it would have featured goalkeeper Joe Day, full-backs Cameron Norman and Ryan Haynes, midfielder Ed Upson, forward Jermaine Hylton and targetman Alex Fisher, who were all either sat on the bench or in the stands.

At around 8.30pm their names would have been inked in. It was probably a good one to miss.

This was a chance for players to put the heat on those who have started the season strongly by performing well against a class side.

Sadly, it was a collective failure on that front and several of the goals will make grim viewing in analysis but there will be more opportunities over the coming weeks and months.

It’s early days but on the evidence of Oldham, Ipswich, Mansfield and Tranmere, the Exiles have a strong squad this season that with a bit of luck could mount another challenge in the top half of the table.

That will require 20 players to do their bit and Hatswell summed it up perfectly when he said “it's not going to define our season, playing Southampton”.