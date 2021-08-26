NEWPORT County AFC paid an emotional tribute to supporters who died during the coronavirus pandemic before their Carabao Cup clash with Southampton.
The Exiles played their first game in front of a big Rodney Parade crowd for 536 days when they hosted the Premier League Saints.
A crowd of 7,002 headed through the turnstiles and a video was played on the big screen to remember those, fans and former players, who died during the pandemic.
The club asked supporters to send in photographs of loved ones and a tribute was held before kick-off to applause from both sets of fans.
Exiles forever. 🧡#OneClubOneCounty pic.twitter.com/eN50c3PKEk— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) August 25, 2021
There was also a minute’s silence before kick-off in County’s first home game in front of a large crowd since the League Two meeting with Morecambe on March 7, 2020.
