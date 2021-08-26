PONTYPOOL have signed Garin Price to bolster their back row for their push for promotion to the Premiership after the loss of a trio of stalwarts.

The 21-year-old from Cwmbran played for Newport in 2019/20 after previously playing for Ebbw Vale and Cross Keys while with the Dragons academy.

Number eight Price heads to Pooler for their Championship title bid and is a timely signing after the departures of Rob Nash, Craig Attwell and Brendan Lampitt during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Garin is an exciting prospect and will hopefully be with the club for many years," said head coach, Leighton Jones.

“He is agile, powerful and isn't found wanting in attack or defence. He is a big ball carrier and possesses an abrasive running style. In short, he should fit in perfectly with our current crop of forwards.

"Despite being just 21 years of age, he already possesses significant Premiership experience. That, coupled with his experiences with the Dragons - which saw him come up against the likes of Leinster, Ulster and the Scarlets in the Celtic Cup - means he has already benefitted from invaluable experiences.”

The Championship Cup returns this weekend with a fixture between Bedwas and Cross Keys at Bridge Field.

Both teams are looking to get their campaigns up and running after being beaten by Bargoed in the three-team Gwent group.

Ebbw Vale, buoyed by a battling performance at English Championship side London Scottish, tune-up for the Premiership Cup with a trip to Aberavon.