WITH bank holiday approaching, the Welsh Ambulance Service is asking for people to look after themselves to allow for the people who need their services most to be able to use them.

The service has been under increased pressure over previous weeks due to an increase in demand.

With the weather set to improve and more people staying local, the service is expecting to have a busy three-day weekend over the bank holiday period.

Lee Brooks, director of operations for Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “At peak periods such as this, the population in certain areas of Wales can increase dramatically with an influx of holidaymakers soaking up our beautiful scenery.

“This gives us a much larger population to care for and whereas we have plans to help us cope with this, we are asking the public to make smart choices when it comes to dealing with non-emergency medical issues.

“Using the full range of options available will help keep our resources free for those people with life-threatening injuries or illness – you never know when that may be one of your loved ones.

“So please keep each other safe this bank holiday and keep our 999 lines free for only the most serious cases.”

MORE NEWS:

Where can you get help if you are ill or injured?

999 – Should only be called if it is a life-threatening emergency or advised by NHS 111

Online – Visit NHS 111 Wales website if you’re ill or injured and it is not a life-threatening emergency. There are symptom checkers on the site which take a short time to complete and will direct you to the most appropriate treatment option

Phone – in all health board areas in Wales apart from Cardiff, you can call 111 free of charge 24/7. It is staffed by trained professionals who can provide you with advice and guidance and direct you to the appropriate treatment facility

Phone – Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan residents can call 0300 10 20 247 for urgent care or NHS Direct Wales on 0845 46 47 for general healthcare advice.

Minor Injury Units – Minor Injury Units can deal with fractures, dislocations, assaults, wounds and ear, nose and throat problems. You can find your nearest here.

Pharmacist – You can get advice and help for conditions including bites, stings, allergies, hay fever, sunburn and wounds from a pharmacist.

How to stay safe over the summer: