DOGS Trust Bridgend is in search of a loving new home for a doggy mum who has watched her pups head off to their forever homes one-by-one.

Five-year-old Lurcher, Tia Maria, has been overlooked whilst her pups – nine in total – have stolen the hearts of their new families and are happily settled in their new homes. Now the team at Dogs Trust Bridgend are hoping it’s mum’s turn to get the chance to experience parental love of her own.

Dogs Trust Bridgend’s assistant manager, Anna Lucey, says: "It’s wonderful that all the pups have been adopted but we would love to see doting mum Tia Maria find her special someone too. She’s a firm favourite amongst the staff but it would be lovely if she could be given the chance to have the love of a great family."

Tia Maria came into Dogs Trust Bridgend in July with her nine puppies. She is a little shy at first but once she knows you, she is very affectionate and has a very sweet and gentle nature. She would be able to live with children aged 11 and above but would need to be the only pet in the home. A patient loving family is needed to help her settle and feel safe in her new environment.

Anna Lucey said: "Tia Maria is well and truly ready to find a forever family so it would be wonderful wave a fond farewell to her so she can enjoy all the home comforts we know their puppies are experiencing with their families in their new homes."

If you think you could give Tia Maria the home she deserves, click here to start the virtual adoption process.

