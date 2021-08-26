In recent years, the humble burger has undergone a radical transformation, and now has its very own day to celebrate the versatile food offering.

For so long, the burger was simply a piece of meat sandwiched between two buns, with a few condiments and vegetables to liven things up a little.

While this in itself can be a tasty treat, it was best served at a fast food joint, or at a barbecue.

But, more recently, Wales has seen the rise of the gourmet burger, and the dirty burger, putting burgers back on the map – with a vengeance.

Across the region, restaurants now offer burgers with all manner of toppings and combinations, transforming the menu mainstay into something much more exciting.

If there is just one drawback to this, it is that there is simply too much choice these days.

In Newport alone, Tripadvisor estimates that there are 57 restaurants serving burgers at this time.

Of course, as much as we would like to, we couldn’t try a burger at each and every restaurant – so instead, we’ve rounded up the top rated burgers in the city, as decided by customers themselves.

It does mean that your favourite burger joint might not have made the list, but worry not – you can let us know all about it in the comments below.

So, to celebrate International Burger Day (Thursday, August 26), check out the best places for a burger in Newport below – as decided by you.

Best places to get a burger in Newport

Meat Bar and Grill

Where? 3 Clytha Park Road, NP20 4NZ

What? 4.5/5 from 232 reviews

With a name like Meat, it would be surprising for this venue not to have an impressive burger offering.

To be fair to the city centre establishment, they more than deliver on this front, with a huge burger menu on offer.

Impressively, many of the items on the menu are under £10, giving customers gourmet burgers, without paying top tier prices.

What have customers said: “This is a small local business with great ambitions, and owners/staff who are clearly passionate about what they do and about the food.”

Find out more here.

Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen

Where? 63 Clarence Place, NP19 7AB

What? 5/5 from 100 reviews

Unlike the previous venue on the list, the Riverside doesn’t focus primarily on burgers, though it does have a fair few on its menu.

Interestingly, one is even named after a local landmark – the Chartist Tower burger, which is a chicken breast burger, topped with hash browns, cheese, relish and lettuce.

But, if that doesn’t appeal to you, there are seven other alternatives.

What have customers said: “Love coming here for food, a drink or just to watch football or rugby. Really great atmosphere and in a great location too.”

Find out more here.

Drago Lounge

Where? 2 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, NP20 1DU

What? 4.5/5 from 375 reviews

Part of a UK wide chain, Newport’s Lounges venue has earned rave reviews since opening in the city.

And, with a large and varied menu, plus serving cocktails, it isn’t hard to see why.

Of course, to feature on this list, it has to offer good burgers, and with seven on the menu – including vegetarian and vegan offerings, it ticks this box.

What have customers said: “Cross between a bar, cafe and restaurant. Nice food.”

Find out more here.

The Dirty Food Company

Where? 7 Station Street, NP20 4AU

What? 5/5 from 14 reviews

Despite having a small number of reviews, customers have rated this one highly – and with a menu like this one, it is easy to see why.

The Station Street eaterie serves up a variety of dirty burgers, which are simply loaded with fillings.

According to the online menu, this venue also serves up a wide range of loaded fries too.

What have customers said: “The food from here is amazing! Honestly can't recommend these guys enough, service is amazing and the owners are lovely and friendly too.”

Find out more here.

Las Iguanas

Where? 75 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, NP20 1DS

What? 4.5/5 from 587 reviews

A chain serving Brazilian, Mexican, and Latin American food, this isn’t a place that typically springs to mind when it comes to going for a burger – and unsurprisingly, it has the fewest number of burger offerings on this list.

That being said, it does offer up a Copacabana - Buttermilk-marinated chicken breast in a crisp spice-crumb with Emmental, pink pickled onions, beef tomato, lettuce, fresh coriander, amarillo aioli & tomato-gherkin mayo.

There is also a beef burger, and a bean and beetroot burger on the menu.

What have customers said: “Came here for food mid-week. Drinks were good and food was good and service was good.”

Find out more here.