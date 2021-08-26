GWENT police are appealing for information after receiving a report of a theft in Llywelyn Road, Cwmbran.

Two men entered the Asda supermarket between 5.45pm and 6.20pm on Friday, August 6 and reportedly placed several high-value electrical items into a grey rucksack.

The pair then left the store after going to self-service checkouts to pay for other items but are believed not have paid for the items allegedly put into the backpack.

The first man is described as white, stocky build, aged between 25 and 35, around 6’ 1” tall, with short black hair and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

He was wearing a black body warmer, a navy t-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white trainers.

The second man is described as white, skinny build, in his twenties, around 5’ 10” tall and has short black hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with an emblem on the front, blue jean shorts and black trainers.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would like to speak to these men who were in the store at the time and may be able to assist their investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log reference 2100279503 or you can send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.