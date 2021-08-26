A DRUG dealer living in “horrific” squalor surrounded by hundreds of used heroin needles scattered all over his bedroom has been jailed.

Daniel James had held down a job as a plasterer but fell into selling the class A drug to fellow addicts to keep funding his own spiralling habit.

The home he shared with his father was raided after police received tip-offs about his dealing from members of the public.

Claire Pickthall, representing James, told Newport Crown Court: “The defendant has said he is fortunate that he was arrested.

“If he hadn’t have been, he’d probably be dead.”

Marian Lewis, prosecuting, said: “Gwent Police received numerous intelligence reports identifying this defendant as someone who was supplying drugs in the Brynmawr area.

“On July 8 at 5.50am, a search warrant was executed at his property.

“A black Samsung mobile phone was seized.

“The defendant confirmed it was his and he gave the police his PIN so they could access it.

“There were messages found which indicated he had been concerned in the supply of heroin.”

Miss Lewis added: “There are photographs showing the condition of the defendant’s bedroom.

“It was horrific with hundreds of used needles around.

“The walls were black and the carpet stained with tissues of blood.

“The defendant had the contact details of known heroin addicts on his phone.

“He was supplying on a daily basis over a substantial period of time.”

The court heard how the rest of the house he shared with his father was in a good condition.

James, 39, of Park View, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of the class C drug Valium.

The offences took place between December 2019 and July 2021, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Miss Pickthall said in mitigation: “He was dealing drugs to fund his own addiction.

“Heroin has blighted his life.”

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke jailed James for two years.