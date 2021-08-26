The number of new coronavirus cases in Newport today has entered the triple digits, it has been confirmed.

In the 24 hour period covered by the latest Public Health Wales figures, 105 new cases of covid-19 have been recorded in the city.

This marks a rise from 92 in the previous 24 hour window.

Across the entire Aneurin Bevan Health Board covered region, there has been 379 new cases reported.

Today (August 26), Caerphilly has overtaken Newport for the most number of new cases, with 112 reported.

But, despite having fewer cases with 68, Torfaen actually has the highest total relative to its population – with 72.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Have you recently tied the knot? Congratulations! Tell us all about your big day by clicking here and we’ll share it with our readers.

Across Wales as a whole, Neath Port Talbot has the highest concentration of cases, with 120.7 per 100,000 people.

In terms of cases, Swansea has the highest number, with 268 cases in the last day.

All told, the latest 24 hour period has seen 2,297 new cases of covid in Wales.

In this period, there has been one new death recorded nationwide, taking the total of fatalities as a result of the virus up to 5,663.

It is not clear where this death occurred, though it was not in the Aneurin Bevan Health Board area, where the death toll remains at 977.

Read more local news here

As for vaccinations, 2,347,000 people have had their first dose in Wales at this time, with 3,629 first doses given out in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,171,499 people have now had their second dose of one of the vaccines, which are being dished out in a bid to combat the virus. Of these, 2,141 were newly administered.

Latest case numbers, area-by-area

Here are where the latest cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 177

Swansea: 268

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 228

Neath Port Talbot: 173

Carmarthenshire: 117

Newport: 105

Caerphilly: 112

Pembrokeshire: 85

Flintshire: 82

Vale of Glamorgan: 87

Denbighshire: 89

Wrexham: 68

Conwy: 95

Powys: 81

Gwynedd: 104

Bridgend: 104

Torfaen: 68

Monmouthshire: 52

Ceredigion: 59

Merthyr Tydfil: 56

Anglesey: 33

Blaenau Gwent: 42

Unknown location: 12

Resident outside Wales: 92