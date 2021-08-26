STALWART Mickey Demetriou is unlikely to shore up the Newport County AFC defence this weekend after the 8-0 hammering by Southampton.

The central defender has been out of the side since the opening day win over Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park.

The 31-year-old, who was named vice-captain this summer, missed just one League Two fixture last season through suspension but sat out the loss to Mansfield and win at Tranmere.

Manager Michael Flynn declined to elaborate on what the injury was or its severity in order to keep their opponents guessing, but Demetriou is nearing a return.

“Mickey was back on the grass on Wednesday, which is good,” said assistant coach Wayne Hatswell. “I don't know if Salford will be too soon, but I'd probably say it is.”

STALWARTS: Matty Dolan passes the armband to Mickey Demetriou at Oldham

Vice-captain Demetriou is unlikely to face the Ammies on Saturday but captain Matty Dolan is in the mix after coming through his return against Southampton.

It was a night to forget for the Exiles in defence but the skipper did at least get 45 minutes under his belt after suffering a calf strain at Oldham.

Dolan was close to a return at Tranmere last week but County opted to play it safe and he instead did a fitness session before the game on the Prenton Park pitch.

He returned to lead the side against Southampton, starting the first half as the middle of three central defenders.

“We are trying to get him back [fully fit] and are mindful of him not getting injured again. We've got to keep our players fit, especially our better ones,” said Hatswell about the 2020/21 player of the season.

“We probably wanted to get him through to an hour but because he had a little shift in midfield it added a bit of extra running. It was good to see him back, that was a massive positive for us.”

Scot Bennett started at the heart of a three-man defence at Mansfield before the Exiles went with a flat four in the 1-0 win at Tranmere last week, with Priestley Farquharson and James Clarke joining forces in the middle.

Goalkeeper Joe Day, wing-backs Cameron Norman and Ryan Haynes and midfielder Ed Upson are likely to return to the XI against Salford while Alex Fisher is set to lead the line after scoring the winner at Tranmere on his full debut.