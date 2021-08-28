A number of representatives from the police and crime commissioner office will be attending market square on Monday for the public to share their policing views.

On August 31, between 10am and 3pm, the public can give views on local policing.

Councillor Wayne Hodgins said this is not a meeting that councillors intend to hold at a later date.

He said: "It’s part of survey for the PCC to get people's views.

"Please go along and take part it’s the only way change may come."

MORE NEWS: