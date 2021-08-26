A CAERPHILLY man has been reported missing.

Gareth Harris, 34, was last seen in Senghenydd in Caerphilly at 7pm on Tuesday, August 24.

He was wearing a white checked shirt and trousers.

MORE NEWS:

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police on 101 or their social media pages and quote the log 2100300480.

 

 