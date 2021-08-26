A CAERPHILLY man has been reported missing.
Gareth Harris, 34, was last seen in Senghenydd in Caerphilly at 7pm on Tuesday, August 24.
He was wearing a white checked shirt and trousers.
MORE NEWS:
- Can you help? Police appeal after theft from Cwmbran Asda
- My favourite five: Kelly Garnett
- 'We all jumped at the chance,' say friends who stepped up to help mum with cancer raise £9k
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact Gwent Police on 101 or their social media pages and quote the log 2100300480.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.